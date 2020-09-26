site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Takes seat Saturday
Dickerson isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees.
Dickerson will get a day off Saturday after the Marlins clinched a playoff spot Friday. Magneuris Sierra will take over in left field.
