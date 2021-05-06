Dickerson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Dickerson had recorded hits in each of the last three games and went 3-for-9 with four runs, two walks and a strikeout during that time. Adam Duvall will shift to left field while Garrett Cooper starts in right.
More News
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Back in action Sunday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Remains on bench•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Friday•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Dealing with mild groin discomfort•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Leaves Wednesday's game•
-
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Walks three times Tuesday•