Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Takes seat Wednesday
Dickerson isn't in Wednesday's lineup against Atlanta.
Dickerson is currently riding a five-game hitting streak with extra-base hits in four of those five contests. He'll take a breather Wednesday with Lewis Brinson starting in left field.
