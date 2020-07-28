Dickerson and the rest of the Marlins won't be taking the field for at least a week due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Around half of the team's active roster has tested positive for the virus. It's not yet clear whether or not Dickerson is part of that group, but no Marlin will take the field until next Tuesday against the Phillies, as the rest of their schedule this week has been postponed.