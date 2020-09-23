site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Corey Dickerson: Three hits in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson went 3-for-4 during the Marlins' 11-1 loss to the Braves on Tuesday.
On a night where the Marlins failed to capitalize on 10 hits, Dickerson logged no other peripheral stats. The 31-year-old is slashing .264/.321/.421 with seven home runs.
