Dickerson went 0-for-1 with three walks in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Dickerson struck out in his only official at-bat of the night but otherwise was able to issue three walks. The 32-year-old has been clicking at the plate over the last four games with seven hits, four walks, four RBI and two runs scored and will look to keep it up as the Marlins hope to take Wednesday's rubber match against Zack Godley.