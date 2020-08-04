Dickerson's teammate, Miguel Rojas, said Monday that the outfielder is healthy and will be among those available when the Marlins return to action Tuesday in Baltimore following an eight-day layoff due to a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

A total of 18 Marlins have tested positive for the coronavirus in the aftermath of the season-opening series with Philadelphia, but at least 10 of the cases have involved members of the pitching staff (eight relievers along with starters Sandy Alcantara and Jose Urena), per Jackson. While some lineup regulars could still be unavailable for the four-game series in Baltimore, Dickerson's fantasy managers should be able to use him with confidence now that he's been confirmed as one of the healthy hitters. Dickerson started all three of Miami's games in Philadelphia, going 4-for-13 with a solo home run, a double and two additional runs.