Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Collects three hits
Granderson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 12-9 loss to the Phillies.
Granderson was 2-for-18 with nine strikeouts over his last five games, but he helped rally the Marlins back from a 10-1 deficit Saturday, though they were unable to complete the comeback. The veteran outfielder had yet to find a rhythm this season and is slashing .184/.281/.368 and has 31 strikeouts in 76 at-bats.
More News
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Swats third homer•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Retreats to bench•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Ties game in ninth with homer•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Returns to bench vs. southpaw•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Hits bench vs. lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...