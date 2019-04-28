Granderson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 12-9 loss to the Phillies.

Granderson was 2-for-18 with nine strikeouts over his last five games, but he helped rally the Marlins back from a 10-1 deficit Saturday, though they were unable to complete the comeback. The veteran outfielder had yet to find a rhythm this season and is slashing .184/.281/.368 and has 31 strikeouts in 76 at-bats.