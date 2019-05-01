Granderson went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo homer Tuesday against the Indians.

Granderson took Trevor Bauer deep in the fourth inning for his fourth home run of the season. Though he's hitting only .188 across 94 plate appearances, nine of his 15 hits have gone for extra-bases. He should continue to see regular at-bats and hit leadoff when the Marlins face right-handed pitching.

