Granderson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Granderson commonly sits out versus left-handed pitching, but he'll get a breather with righty Yu Darvish on the mound Thursday. His absence from the lineup likely has more to do with the Marlins and Cubs playing 11 innings one night earlier and returning to action for a day game in the series finale. Peter O'Brien will replace Granderson in left field.