Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Leading off against righty
Granderson is leading off and playing left field Friday against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Granderson was benched in favor of Rosell Herrera against southpaw Kyle Freeland on Opening Day, but he's back in a prominent position in the lineup against righty German Marquez. The platoon should protect Granderson's batting average at the expense of his counting stats.
