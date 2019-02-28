Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Likely to play Saturday
Manager Don Mattingly said he's hopeful Granderson (calf) will be ready to make his spring debut Saturday versus the Cardinals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Granderson had previously been expected to enter the Grapefruit League lineup earlier this week, but those plans were scrapped after the veteran developed some calf soreness. The injury was never viewed as a major concern, so as long as Granderson experiences no complications during workouts the next two days, he should start Saturday at designated hitter or in a corner-outfield spot. The 37-year-old looks like a candidate to fill the large side of a platoon role to begin the season but will mostly likely see his plate appearances dwindle as the campaigns wears on and the Marlins prioritize their younger outfield options.
More News
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Nursing minor calf issue•
-
Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Lands in Miami•
-
Curtis Granderson: Plans to keep playing•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Snaps cold streak•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Scores three times in victory•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Falls double shy of cycle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...