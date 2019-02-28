Manager Don Mattingly said he's hopeful Granderson (calf) will be ready to make his spring debut Saturday versus the Cardinals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Granderson had previously been expected to enter the Grapefruit League lineup earlier this week, but those plans were scrapped after the veteran developed some calf soreness. The injury was never viewed as a major concern, so as long as Granderson experiences no complications during workouts the next two days, he should start Saturday at designated hitter or in a corner-outfield spot. The 37-year-old looks like a candidate to fill the large side of a platoon role to begin the season but will mostly likely see his plate appearances dwindle as the campaigns wears on and the Marlins prioritize their younger outfield options.