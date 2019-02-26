Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Nursing minor calf issue
Manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that Granderson is dealing with some calf soreness, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The injury is viewed as a minor one for the veteran, who was able to run the bases Tuesday in a simulated game. Assuming Granderson reports no setbacks with the calf coming out of the activity, he should be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut later this week. Granderson, who is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, could be in line to fill a large-side platoon role in the corner outfield for Miami to begin the 2019 campaign.
