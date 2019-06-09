Marlins' Curtis Granderson: On bench against lefty
Granderson will sit against lefty Max Fried and the Braves on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Granderson has only started three times against southpaws this season and has now sat against the last nine the Marlins have faced. His platoon partner, Austin Dean, gets the call in left field as usual.
