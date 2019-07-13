Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Pops eighth homer
Granderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Mets.
The veteran outfielder's third-inning blast, his eighth homer of the year, got the Marlins' offense rolling on the night. Granderson has started only four of the last 10 games and hadn't gone yard since June 12, and while Miami seems to value his presence in the locker room, expect him to be flipped to a contender looking for a left-handed bench bat by the trade deadline -- assuming anyone is interested in a 38-year-old with a .648 OPS.
