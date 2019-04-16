Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Retreats to bench
Granderson isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Granderson has been sluggish at the plate of late, as he's just 2-for-25 over his previous seven games. He'll get a chance to regroup with Austin Dean set to man left field and bat seventh Tuesday night.
