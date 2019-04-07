Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Returns to bench vs. southpaw
Granderson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Granderson started the last four games in left field but will hit the bench for the series finale with lefty Sean Newcomb on the mound for Atlanta. Rosell Herrera will start in left field and bat eighth in his absence.
