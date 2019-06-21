Granderson remains on the bench Friday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Granderson sits for the second game in a row and the fourth time in six games despite all six contests coming against righties. It would certainly make sense if his role continued to shrink, as the rebuilding Marlins have little reason to give playing time to a 38-year-old with a 68 wRC+. Harold Ramirez starts in left field.