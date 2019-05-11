Granderson is on the bench Saturday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Granderson sits for the second time in three games. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the 38-year-old continue to lose time to younger players if he's unable to improve upon his .179/.270/.349 slash line. Harold Ramirez, called up for his season debut in left field Saturday, could be one of those players.