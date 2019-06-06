Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Sitting for day game
Granderson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, David Wilson of the MIami Herald reports.
Granderson typically serves as the Marlins' leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching, but he'll sit Thursday presumably due to Milwaukee and Miami playing a day game after a night game. Platoon mate Austin Dean will instead set the table for Miami against Brewers righty Freddy Peralta.
