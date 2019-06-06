Granderson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, David Wilson of the MIami Herald reports.

Granderson typically serves as the Marlins' leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching, but he'll sit Thursday presumably due to Milwaukee and Miami playing a day game after a night game. Platoon mate Austin Dean will instead set the table for Miami against Brewers righty Freddy Peralta.

