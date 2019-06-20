Granderson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Granderson is slashing just .182/.250/.318 with one home run through 15 games this month, so he'll sit for second time in three games as the Marlins go with an outfield consisting of Harold Ramirez, JT Riddle and Cesar Puello in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories