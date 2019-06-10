Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Sitting vs. righty
Granderson is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Granderson finds himself situated on the bench for a second straight day despite the Marlins facing a right-hander in Michael Wacha. There has been no word of any injury at this point. Austin Dean, who went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Braves, is starting in left field and batting leadoff in place of Granderson in this one.
