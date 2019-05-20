Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Swats fifth homer
Granderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mets.
Sandy Alcantara was busy firing a two-hit shutout for Miami, so Grandy's eighth-inning shot against his former club was just insurance. The 38-year-old outfielder is showing his age, slashing .179/.269/.368 through 38 games with five homers and 12 RBI, and Sunday's start was just his second in the last six contests. Expect Granderson to keep losing playing time to Harold Ramirez and other younger players.
