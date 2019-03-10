Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Swats first spring homer
Granderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Hitting leadoff as the designated hitter, Granderson collected his first hit in 11 at-bats this spring. The 37-year-old should break camp on the 25-man roster regardless of his performance at the plate, but whether Granderson sees significant playing time for the Marlins this season, or is primarily in the locker room to mentor the likes of Lewis Brinson, remains to be seen.
