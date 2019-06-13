Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Swats seventh homer
Granderson went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Cardinals.
It's his seventh homer of the year but first since May 24, with Granderson slashing a poor .159/.229/.205 in 16 games between the long balls. The 38-year-old year is in the twilight of his career, but the Marlins value his veteran leadership and don't exactly have a lot of outfield depth, so expect him to continue getting regular playing time for now.
