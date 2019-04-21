Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Swats third homer
Granderson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.
He took Max Scherzer deep in the fifth inning for a solo shot, Granderson's third homer of the year. The veteran isn't exactly lighting it up at the plate with a .167/.277/.352 slash line through 18 games, but he provides some experience and stability at the top of the order to a wet behind the ears Marlins outfield.
