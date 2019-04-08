Marlins' Curtis Granderson: Ties game in ninth with homer
Granderson smashed a pinch-hit homer in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Sunday.
The veteran outfielder tied the game in the ninth with a solo homer, but the Braves retook the lead and won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the frame. Granderson has two home runs in 21 at-bats this season.
