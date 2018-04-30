Straily (forearm) was activated from the disabled list Monday and will start against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Straily is back with the Marlins ahead of his long-awaited season debut. The 29-year-old missed the first month of the season with forearm inflammation, but he's good to go after getting through a minor-league rehab assignment with no issues. Straily posted a 4.26 ERA and 170:60 K:BB across 33 starts (181.2 innings) for Miami last season. Tyler Cloyd was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.