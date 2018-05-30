Marlins' Dan Straily: Allows four earned in first loss
Straily (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out four over 5.2 innings against the Padres.
Straily was in line for the win and an out away from a quality start until serving up a two-run homer to the final batter he faced on the night. The 29-year-old had walked at least three batters in all five starts prior to Tuesday, but he didn't give out any free passes in this one and was missing bats much of the night with 12 swings-and-misses. He'll take a 3.69 ERA and 1.36 WHIP into a Sunday start against the Diamondbacks.
