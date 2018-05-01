Marlins' Dan Straily: Allows four runs in season debut
Straily (forearm) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks across four innings in a no-decision Monday against the Phillies.
Straily made his season debut after beginning the season on the shelf with a forearm injury. He struggled to find the strike zone at times and fell victim to the long ball, allowing two-run home runs in the second and fourth innings. It wasn't the prettiest debut for Straily, but he likely still has a great deal of rust to shake off. Luckily, the Malins are going nowhere fast this season and should afford him every opportunity to try and replicate his respectable numbers from 2017.
