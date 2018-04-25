Marlins' Dan Straily: Appears ready to rejoin Marlins
Straily (forearm) threw 88 pitches in his rehab start for Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, but Marlins manager Don Mattingly wouldn't confirm that his next start will be in the majors, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports. "We'll just kind of continue to hold with [Straily] at least until tomorrow," Mattingly said before Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. "The biggest things with the guys out on rehabs is making sure that they are bouncing back the next day, so we'll see where he is tomorrow."
The right-hander's start Tuesday wasn't exactly a rousing success, as he gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out six, but Straily is at least fully stretched out after getting shut down with the forearm issue late in spring training. If he does get activated from the disabled list this week, he would be on schedule to start Sunday's home game against the Rockies.
