Marlins' Dan Straily: Battered by Rangers
Straily (7-6) gave up six runs on 10 hits and a walk over four innings in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to Texas. He struck out two.
After his 8.1 sparkling innings in San Francisco back on July 7, Straily had his ERA down to 3.31 and his WHIP down to 1.05; over his last three starts, however, he's been ripped for 27 hits and 13 runs (12 earned) over 14 innings, raising those ratios to 3.84 and 1.18 in the process. Those are still useful figures, and Straily has a friendlier matchup on tap as he attempts to turn the tide Sunday at home against the Reds.
