Marlins' Dan Straily: Blanks Mets on Wednesday
Straily tossed five scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three.
The right-hander will open the season as the Marlins' No. 2 starter but he's outperformed Opening Day pitcher Jose Urena this spring, posting a solid 10:2 K:BB over 14 innings. Straily put together a career-high 8.4 K/9 in 2017, and while his fantasy ceiling is limited both by his lack of dominant stuff and by the fact that he'll be pitching for a rebuilding Marlins squad, the 29-year-old should still be useful roster filler in NL-only and deeper mixed formats.
