Marlins' Dan Straily: Bumped up to Sunday
Straily will start Sunday against the Phillies in Philadelphia instead of against the Cardinals at home Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The move up a day has nothing to do with Straily, but it's instead aimed at preventing Wei-Yin Chen -- who owns a monstrous 10.27 ERA on the road this season -- from having to make that start. Straily owns a much more manageable 4.00 mark away from Marlins Park, but he will face a tough task against a Phillies club averaging 4.8 runs per game since the All-Star break.
