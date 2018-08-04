Straily will start Sunday against the Phillies in Philadelphia instead of against the Cardinals at home Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The move up a day has nothing to do with Straily, but it's instead aimed at preventing Wei-Yin Chen -- who owns a monstrous 10.27 ERA on the road this season -- from having to make that start. Straily owns a much more manageable 4.00 mark away from Marlins Park, but he will face a tough task against a Phillies club averaging 4.8 runs per game since the All-Star break.