Straily (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday, potentially setting him up to return to the rotation Sunday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins' medical staff wants to see how well he recovers from the session Saturday, but if he gets clearance the right-hander is poised to make his 2018 debut. Straily struck out a career-high 170 innings last year in 181.2 innings while posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, and while he's not ace, his return will give Miami's rotation some much-needed stability.