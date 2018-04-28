Marlins' Dan Straily: Could return Sunday
Straily (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday, potentially setting him up to return to the rotation Sunday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins' medical staff wants to see how well he recovers from the session Saturday, but if he gets clearance the right-hander is poised to make his 2018 debut. Straily struck out a career-high 170 innings last year in 181.2 innings while posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, and while he's not ace, his return will give Miami's rotation some much-needed stability.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Set for bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Appears ready to rejoin Marlins•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Set for another rehab appearance•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Goes five innings in second rehab outing•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Feels 'great' after first rehab start•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Tabbed for four-inning rehab start Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...