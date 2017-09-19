Straily (10-9) allowed a single run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight batters to collect the win against the Mets on Monday.

It had been a slow start to September with 16 runs allowed through 16 innings over three starts, but Straily took advantage of a soft opponent and his run support Monday. Even with a few hiccups to start the month, Straily sports a serviceable 4.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 for the season. However, it's worth noting that he lines up for a daunting road start at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks next.