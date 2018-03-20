Marlins' Dan Straily: Dealing with slight elbow strain
Straily is dealing with a slight elbow strain, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
Elbow issues are always worrisome for pitchers, though the issue is being described as minor. Straily's first turn in the rotation to start the year is in doubt, but there are as yet no indications that he's likely to miss more time than that.
More News
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...