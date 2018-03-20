Straily is dealing with a slight elbow strain, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

Elbow issues are always worrisome for pitchers, though the issue is being described as minor. Straily's first turn in the rotation to start the year is in doubt, but there are as yet no indications that he's likely to miss more time than that.

