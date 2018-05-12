Marlins' Dan Straily: Earns first win of season Friday
Straily (1-0) struck out five and walked three in a win over the Braves on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings.
This was a much improved outing for Straily. In his previous two starts, he had gone just four innings in each, allowing a combined six runs while striking out three and walking eight. Straily was also able to stretch it out to 102 pitches (64 for strikes), which is good sign for his arm strength. The right-hander will next face off against the Dodgers in a start at home.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Posts short outing•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Allows four runs in season debut•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Activated from DL ahead of season debut•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Expected to start Monday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Could return Sunday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Set for bullpen session•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.