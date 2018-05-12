Straily (1-0) struck out five and walked three in a win over the Braves on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings.

This was a much improved outing for Straily. In his previous two starts, he had gone just four innings in each, allowing a combined six runs while striking out three and walking eight. Straily was also able to stretch it out to 102 pitches (64 for strikes), which is good sign for his arm strength. The right-hander will next face off against the Dodgers in a start at home.