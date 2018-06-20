Straily (2-3) allowed four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings before getting ejected in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday. He struck out one and walked two.

Straily gave up homers to Buster Posey and Gorkys Hernandez to get behind early in the game, and he wasn't able to see the outing through after plunking Posey in the second. Both dugouts had been given a warning after Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez hit Lewis Brinson, so Straily was promptly ejected after hitting Posey. Straily threw just 39 pitches (22 strikes) in the outing, so he should be nicely in shape for his next start against the Diamondbacks at home.