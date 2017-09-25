Marlins' Dan Straily: Emerges with no-decision
Straily pitched well in a no-decision Sunday against Arizona, allowing one earned run on four hits across six innings. He also walked three and struck out nine.
The 28-year-old wasn't able to rack up his 11th victory of the season, but he was at least able to bring his ERA down to 4.08 in the process. More importantly, Sunday's nine strikeouts brought Straily up to a new career high (167), surpassing his previous best of 162 set last year.
