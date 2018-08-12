Straily didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Mets, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander's control continues to waver -- Straily's walked at least three batters in six of eight starts since July 1, posting a 3.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 40:25 K:BB in 45.1 innings over that stretch.