Straily was lifted from Friday's game against the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning with an apparent injury, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four over 4.2 innings, leaving the game on the hook for the loss.

The trainer and manager Don Mattingly came out to the mound in the fifth inning after Straily motioned to the dugout. He was then removed from the game, although the location and extent of the injury remains unclear. More news on Straily's availability moving forward should surface shortly.