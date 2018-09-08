Marlins' Dan Straily: Exits outing early
Straily was lifted from Friday's game against the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning with an apparent injury, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four over 4.2 innings, leaving the game on the hook for the loss.
The trainer and manager Don Mattingly came out to the mound in the fifth inning after Straily motioned to the dugout. He was then removed from the game, although the location and extent of the injury remains unclear. More news on Straily's availability moving forward should surface shortly.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Stuck with no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Shuts down Braves for fifth win•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Hit hard vs. Nationals•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Escapes with no-decision against Mets•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Fans seven in no-decision vs. Phillies•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Bumped up to Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...