Marlins' Dan Straily: Expected to start Monday
Straily (forearm) is expected to make his season debut Monday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Straily threw a bullpen session Friday and the team expects him to be good to go by Monday. The 29-year-old recordied a 4.26 ERA in 33 starts for the Marlins last season, with a 22.1 percent strikeout rate and 7.8 percent walk rate which each beat the league average by a hair.
