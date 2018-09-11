Straily (oblique) felt some discomfort playing catch Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Manager Don Mattingly noted afterwards that it's possible Straily doesn't pitch again this season, which seems likely at this point given how late it is in the season. Should the right-hander be shut down for the remainder of the season, the Marlins, who have been utilizing a six-man rotation recently, could simply revert back to five starters for the stretch run. The 29-year-old compiled a 4.12 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 99:52 K:BB across 23 starts (122.1 innings) before landing on the shelf with an oblique injury earlier in the month.

