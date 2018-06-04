Marlins' Dan Straily: Falls to 2-2
Straily (2-2) got the loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, giving up one earned run on two hits over 4.1 innings, striking out four and walking five in the Marlins' 6-1 defeat.
Straily struggled with his command throughout this start, issuing five free passes and throwing 87 pitches before being forced into an early exit after just 4.1 innings, despite conceding just the one earned run. His 3.50 ERA through his first seven starts is a solid number and he's managed to hold opponents to a .214 average through his 36 innings. However, his 27:22 K:BB and 1.39 WHIP are both worrisome signs that suggest that the ERA stands to increase if he continues to allow this many baserunners.
