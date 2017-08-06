Straily (7-8) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven batters through 5.2 innings during Saturday's loss to Atlanta.

Straily has now allowed three runs or fewer in 14 of his past 17 games and sports a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 for the campaign. Those numbers move the fantasy needle in all settings, and considering his start-to-start consistency, Straily's reliability is a nice asset. It is worth noting that he lines up for a daunting start against Washington at Nationals Park next, though.