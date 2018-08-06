Straily surrendered two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against Philadelphia.

Straily issued five walks for just the second time this season, limiting his outing to 5.1 frames on 103 pitches. He exited the ballgame down three runs, but the Marlins would rally to get him off the hook for the loss. Straily owns a 4.35 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 80 strikeouts over 93 innings, and he'll look to limit the free passes his next time out.