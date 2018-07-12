Straily didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander left the game after 101 pitches (67 strikes) and in line for his fourth win of the season, but Drew Steckenrider blew the lead in the eighth inning. Straily has now turned in four quality starts in a row and will head into the All-Star break with a 4.29 ERA.