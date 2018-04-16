Straily reported no issues with his right forearm during a short bullpen session Saturday and is set to make a second rehab start Wednesday, Steve Dorsey of MLB.com reports.

Despite being tagged for seven runs (six earned) on five hits -- including two home runs -- and three walks over 2.2 innings in his first rehab start Friday for High-A Jupiter, Straily said he felt "great" in his return to game action. The 29-year-old mostly threw fastballs and changeups during the 60-pitch outing, but manager Don Mattingly said getting Straily stretched out was more of a priority than having the right-hander implement his full repertoire. Expect Straily to deploy more of his secondary stuff Wednesday with a yet-to-be-determined affiliate, which should help him achieve better results than he netted in his first outing. After Wednesday's start, Straily will likely make at least one more minor-league appearance before returning from the 10-day disabled list in late April or early May and reclaiming a spot in the Miami rotation.