Marlins' Dan Straily: Gets no-decision in Tuesday's loss
Straily allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three but didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants.
He left the game with a 4-3 lead and in line for his eighth win of the year, but the Marlins' bullpen fell apart late. Straily hasn't won a decision since the All-Star break and has only lasted six or more innings once in seven outings over that stretch, making him a difficult pitcher to rely upon for fantasy value heading into his next start Tuesday in Philadelphia.
