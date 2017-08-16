Play

Straily allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three but didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants.

He left the game with a 4-3 lead and in line for his eighth win of the year, but the Marlins' bullpen fell apart late. Straily hasn't won a decision since the All-Star break and has only lasted six or more innings once in seven outings over that stretch, making him a difficult pitcher to rely upon for fantasy value heading into his next start Tuesday in Philadelphia.

